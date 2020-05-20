City Plans Rolling Memorial Day Tribute, With Ability to Remember Outside Cars

The City of Everett has announced it will hold a rolling rally of private vehicles and City vehicles to commemorate Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, concluding with a ceremony in Glenwood Cemetery.

The short ceremony in the cemetery will include music and a message from Mayor Carlo DeMaria – and those in attendance can participate from inside their parked vehicles or they may get out of them and adhere to proper social distancing with masks.

“Veterans and residents will remain inside vehicles during the ceremony to ensure proper social distancing,” read directions from the City. “Those able to properly socially distance while wearing a mask may stand outside of their vehicles during the ceremony.”

The rally will begin with a line-up in the Everett High parking lot at 10:30 a.m., with Police and Fire vehicles leading the rolling rally to the cemetery for the short exercises.

The program will begin at 11 a.m. and will include the following schedule:

Memorial Day Program:

Glenwood Cemetery

• Brief Welcome: Jeanne Cristiano, Commissioner of Veterans Services

• Star Spangled Banner

• Pledge of Allegiance

• God Bless America

• Greetings from the City of Everett: Honorable Mayor Carlo DeMaria

• Roll Call

• Taps: Gene O’Brien

The program will be live-streamed on Mayor DeMaria’s Facebook page, and then streamed on ECTV shortly after the ceremony concludes.

Already, volunteers have been in Glenwood Cemetery and Woodlawn Cemetery this week marking the graves of veterans with flags.