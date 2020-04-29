MassDOT Schedules Tunnel Lighting Maintenance in Ted Williams Tunnel

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that there will be reduced lighting in the Ted Williams Tunnel (TWT) eastbound and westbound in Boston. This essential work began on Sunday, April 26, at 11 p.m., and will continue through to Saturday, May 2, at 11 p.m. This is critical lighting maintenance in preparation of an extensive lighting replacement to begin later this month.

Lights in the left lane, eastbound and westbound, will be turned off during this time frame. Lighting in the right lanes will function as usual. Drivers are advised to keep lights on for safety.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the area should use caution.

All scheduled work may be impacted due to an emergency or other unplanned situations.