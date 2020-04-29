News Abbondanza Ristorante Feeds First Responders by Independent Staff • April 29, 2020 • 0 Comments On Monday, the Abbondanza family graciously donated prepared meals to each public safety building in the city, showing gratitude to those still working around the clock to keep us safe. Councilor Anthony DiPietro teamed up with Katrina Abbondanza to help deliver the meals to the Police, Fire and 911 Buildings. Abbondanza Ristorante is located on Main Street and is still serving up their classic Italian dishes through takeout and delivery service. Visit www.abbondanzaristorante.com to view their extensive menu of fine Italian dishes. Pictured here are Katrina Abbondanza, Councilor Anthony DiPierro, Adam Ragucci and Steve Schembri of the Fire Department.