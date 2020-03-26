City Officials and Residents Coping with the Covid-19 Virus: DeMaria Plans Virtual City Hall Meeting This Thursday

Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced Tuesday the City of Everett will hold a virtual City Hall meeting on Thursday, March 26, at 2 p.m.

The mayor has invited all department heads, elected and appointed officials to join him as his administration will give an update on the coronavirus and the city’s response.

“As we all experience the unprecedented disruptions in our lives from the coronavirus, it is my top priority to provide information and to connect residents of Everett with all the necessary local, state, and federal resources to assist them in getting through this difficult period.” said Mayor DeMaria.

The meeting will be broadcasted on multiple media platforms via live stream on Zoom and Facebook, and it will be re-broadcasted immediately following the live stream on ECTV. For instructions on how to join the meeting, please visit the City of Everett website, City of Everett Facebook and Mayor DeMaria’s Facebook page.

Participants are asked to email their questions in advance to [email protected] Additionally, emails will also be accepted during the meeting.

For any questions or assistance in viewing this broadcast, please contact 311.