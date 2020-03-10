Feeling the ‘Bern’ in Everett: City Goes for Sanders in Large Numbers

Everett felt a little Bernie on Super Tuesday.

Voters in the city went strongly for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders on Tuesday, March 3, as he scored 38 percent (1,948 votes) of the vote to Joe Biden’s 29 percent (1,521 votes). Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren scored a distant third in Everett, getting 14 percent (739 votes), while upstart Michael Bloomberg got just 10 percent (511 votes).

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump easily prevailed with 90 percent of the Republican vote (720 votes) – meaning Trump nearly beat the hometown candidate, Sen. Warren, in Everett.

There was a 25 percent voter turnout for Super Tuesday, which equaled 5,099 ballots cast.

Statewide, Biden took Massachusetts by a close margin over Sanders.