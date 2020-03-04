Democratic City Committee to Meet March 14

The Everett Democratic City Committee is pleased to announce that they will hold their Annual Caucus on Saturday, March 14, at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street, Everett. Registration will open at 9:30 a.m., the meeting will be called to order at 10 a.m., and registration will close at 10:15 a.m. Once registration is closed and the caucus begins, no additional registration will be permitted.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates and alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic Convention. The convention will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, where delegates will cast a vote for their preferred Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate. This is an important event because candidates must receive 15-percent of the vote to appear on the September primary ballot and the candidate who receives a majority of the convention’s vote will receive the endorsement of the convention. Participation in the caucus is open to all Everett registered Democrats. If you register to vote or change your party affiliation between March 3 and March 14, please bring proof of registration. You must be present at the caucus to run. The caucus itself is open to the public.

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.

For more information, please contact Patti Cheever at 617-230-1450 or Gerly Adrien at 617-835-8267.