Public Notice for Early Voting

The City of Everett will have Early Voting Hours for the Presidential Primary. The list of days and hours are below. Early Voting will take place at Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway, in the George Keverian Room on the 3rd Floor.

• Monday February 24,

8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday February 25

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Wednesday February 26

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday February 27

8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Friday February 28

7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

OFFICE OF THE ELECTION

COMMISSION

484 BROADWAY RM. 34

EVERETT, MA. 02149

617-394-2297