Malden Catholic High School Celebrates the Work of Artist, José Estrela

On Friday, February 28 Malden Catholic High School will hold an art gallery reception featuring artist, José Estrela from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Girls Program Hub Gallery. On a quarterly basis, Malden Catholic Girls Program proudly features the work of well-known artists. This February and March, fourteen original digital art pieces will be on display highlighting the work of Azores, Portugal native, José Estrela, for students, families and the community to enjoy.

“We are so fortunate to be able to share José Estrela’s creativity and mastery of many art forms, especially digital,” stated Lisa Cenca, Principal of the Girls Program. “We hope everyone will come and celebrate José’s skill and talent with us at this exciting event.”

An established graphic designer whose mindset and works over the years reflect upon the vivid landscapes, colors and music of Estrela’s native of Azores, Portugal. He was reinforced in early schooling in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and began exploring his artistic skills as a teen by creating design, arts pieces and sculptures for friends and family. Eventually, he studied at Berkshire Community College in Massachusetts where he was advised to enroll in a visual arts course, which Estrela felt was the most rewarding advice he had ever received.

Following his love for art, he enrolled in the Sculpture Department at the University of Iowa. According to Estrela, “I greatly appreciated all of the art courses I pursued because they allowed me to explore the many venues where art can be applied.” More recently, the artist entered the world of digital art and graphic software and he commented, “Art has made me recognize that in an interpretive sense engineering wouldn’t allow me to break the rules – but art has no boundaries.”

José Estrela’s gallery reception is open to all and will be held at Malden Catholic High School from 6:30 -8:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28.

