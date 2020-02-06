Foresteire’s Court Date Moved to March 30

The first pre-trial conference for the case against former Supt. Fred Foresteire was supposed to take place on Jan. 30 in Malden District Court (which is not housed on the Parkway in Medford District Court), but was postponed without explanation until March 30.

District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office announced that the conference would be delayed last week prior to the hearing.

Most of the appearances, status conferences, and now the pre-trial hearing have been delayed over the past six months. The Pre-Trial hearing is one of the first major events in such a case, where timelines for any trial would be determined.