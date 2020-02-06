Everett Public Libraries Events

Week of February 17

February Vacation Week LEGO Club

Parlin Memorial Library

Tuesday, February 18th until Saturday, February 22.

Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room from February 18, through February 22, to participate in the library’s Community LEGO Club. Earn two LEGO bricks every time you check out books and/or read in the library and add them to our community LEGO tower.

Move and Groove with Anna Adler

Parlin Memorial Library

Wednesday, February 19

Wednesday, February 19, 11 a.m. Clap your hands, stomp your feet, feel the rhythm of the storytelling beat! Join us for an interactive storytelling session filled with rhythmic stories and songs! For ages 0-5. This program is sponsored in part by a grant from the Everett Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

Board Games and Buttons

Parlin Memorial Library

Thursday, February 20

Warm up in the Parlin Library Children’s Room with an afternoon of board games and the button machine. Ages 5+, 1 -4 p.m.

All About Hibernation.

Parlin Memorial Library

Saturday, February 22

How do your favorite animals spend the winter? Come find out, as we learn about how animals look for shelter during the coldest months of the year. Bring a stuffed animal and create a cozy little hibernation den to take home! Ages 4+, 11 a.m. This program is sponsored in part by a grant from the Everett Cultural Council, a local agency, which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

Code for Kids.

Parlin Memorial Library

Saturday, February 22

Brush up on your coding skills in the Parlin Library children’s room! For ages 7-12, 1 p.m.

The Four Billion Year Story: A Library Program About the Ground Beneath Us.

Parlin Memorial Library

Saturday, February 22 at 2 p.m.

Did you ever wonder about the ground you walk on, what tales it tells and what history it holds? Eamon McCarthy Earls, geologist and author of more than a dozen books, will let us know. This program is supported by a grant from the Everett Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.