News Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast by Independent Staff • January 23, 2020 • 0 Comments Roaming Saxophonist Herman Johnson serenaded the School Department, including Principal John Obremski and Supt. Janice Gauthier, in a light hearted moment, at Monday’s annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast. The breakfast brought out hundreds to honor the memory of MLK, and to reward scholarships to deserving students in the community. Above, Darryl Grant Jr. was honored to be a scholarship recipient at the MLK breakfast.