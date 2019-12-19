Criminal Case Sgainst Foresteire to Have Hearing Jan. 30

It has been one year since longtime, former Supt. Fred Foresteire retired abruptly from his position in the wake of accusations of sexual harassment, and the criminal case against him – which went forward last February – is still in its infancy this week.

A status hearing in Malden District Court – which is now housed in Medford on Revere Beach Parkway – was waived last Thursday, Dec. 12, and a more concrete Pre-Trial Hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.

The Pre-Trial Hearing phase usually sets forth more facts and fact-finding that has been done behind the scenes by the attorneys. It also usually sets a timeline for other hearings and a potential trial date.

Foresteire’s attorney, Gerald Malone, has not responded to many calls for comment on the case.

Victims, or their attorneys, have not been present in the court for the arraignment or status conferences.

Foresteire has been charged with the following crimes on three victims:

•Indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.

•Assault and Battery.

•And, five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.