News Everett Square Christmas Arrives by Independent Staff • November 27, 2019 • 0 Comments The 30 ft. official Everett Square Christmas tree was lifted through the air by a crane to be placed in its stand last Thursday after a long trip down from Tewksbury. This year, the tree was donated by the Flynn family of Tewksbury, in memory of Everett Police Officer Glenn Briley who passed away in December, 2015. The Flynn family are friends with Michele Strong (Officer Briley’s sister) and her husband, Lt. Paul Strong, of the Everett Police Department.