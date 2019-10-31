Vote: City Election Looking to Bring Some Excitement next Week

The City of Everett has been in the midst of a robust campaign for the City Council and School Committee seats over the last several months, and it all comes to a close on Nov. 5 as residents head to the 12 polling places to decide who will lead the City and the Schools.

City Clerk Sergio Cornelio said that based on past history, there will be about 4,800 to 5,000 voters turning out for Tuesday’s City Election.

“My assumption for voter turnout is about double the Preliminary Election, something around 4,800 to 5,000 voters,” he said. “My assumption is it will be a little higher than the last general election.”

There are approximately 19,800 registered voters for this election, and Cornelio said only about 80 new voters registered between the September Preliminary Election and the City Election.

He added there were about 200 absentee ballots turned in as of Tuesday this week.

“There should be some excitement,” he said. “The numbers could go higher on voter turnout depending on what the candidates have done. My assumptions are based on past elections, but things can always change.”

Those on the ballot include a very hotly contested Council at-Large race, where 10 candidates are vying for five seats. There are five incumbents and five challengers. They include (in order of Preliminary Election finish):

Councilor Wayne Matewsky, Councilor John Hanlon, Council President Rich Dell Isola, Councilor Michael Marchese, Candidate Gerly Adrien, Councilor Peter Napolitano, Candidate Catherine Tomassi Hicks, Candidate Steve Simonelli, Candidate Renee Solano, and Candidate Joseph Mathew LaMonica.

In the Wards, there are contested races in Ward 2, Ward 5, and Ward 6. In Ward 2 – an open seat – Candidate Jason Marcus faces Candidate Stephanie Martins. In Ward 5, Councilor Rosa DiFlorio will contest against Candidate Vivian Nguyen. In Ward 6, Councilor Michael McLaughlin will face Candidate Al Lattanzi.

Unopposed are Ward 1 Councilor Fred Capone, Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro, and Ward 4 Candidate Tri Le.

On the School Committee, there are several interesting races, including the at-large race where there are two vacancies out of three seats. Competing for those seats will be School Committeewoman Millie Cardello, Candidate David Lindsey, Candidate Richard Liston, Candidate Cynthia Sarnie, Candidate Samantha Lambert, Candidate Dan Skerritt and Candidate Angelmarie DiNunzio.

In the Wards, there are races in Ward 1, Ward 3, Ward 4 and Ward 6.

There are 12 polling places in 10 buildings, and they are open on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It should be a good election and we’ve done a lot of work to make sure things are done right,” Cornelio said. “We actually have new signs we’ve purchased to clearly mark the polling places so that everyone can see them.”