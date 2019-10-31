News Briefs

Halloween Rescheduled to Saturday

Due to the predicted inclement weather for Halloween Day, the City of Everett has decided to reschedule the Halloween/Rivergreen Park Grand Opening to this Saturday, November 2nd from 1pm – 4pm. Sunny weather is predicted for Saturday, so keep your costumes handy and come on down to 2 Rivergreen Drive and enjoy Everett’s newest park and continue your Halloween Festivities!

Wynn Resorts Pays Mitigation

Though it came three weeks late, City officials confirmed this week that Wynn Resorts had paid its first-ever quarterly mitigation payment, which is required under the Host Community Agreement.

Last week, the Independent reported that Wynn Resorts was more than three weeks late on its payment of approximately $6.8 million to the City. Wynn officials, when contacted about it, said they would have it paid in full by the end of business on Tuesday last week. City officials confirmed the full payment was received.

The next quarterly payment from the resort casino is due on Dec. 31.

Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Week of November 11th

Video Game Afternoons

Shute Memorial Library

Wednesdays and Fridays

Come play awesome new PS4, Nintendo Switch, or Gear VR games at the Shute Library! All Wednesdays and Fridays of the month except the 27th and the 29th! 3:30-5 PM. This program is for tweens and teens ages 11-18. Please call us at 617-394-2308 with any questions.

Tinkercad

Shute Memorial Library

Wednesday, November 13th

Learn the basics of Tinkercad, a design tool, to create your own 3D print! Register for a thirty minute one-on-one session in one of our time slots between 11 AM- 12:30 PM. For ages 13 and up. Registration is required.

Computer Basics 101

Shute Memorial Library

Thursday, November 14th

Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics of how to start up and shut down a computer, navigate the operating system and applications, perform basic functions, learn how to pull up a word processor, and even use a web browser to navigate the internet! This class is intended for computer novices. This program is free and open to the public. By Appointment only, for 30 minute time slots, between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. Please call the Shute Information Desk, (617) 394 2308 to register.

Chess Club

Shute Memorial Library

Thursday, November 14th

This program is open to students in grades 1-12. Chess exercises your mind and improves academic performance. It has been shown to improve concentration and memory, increase creativity and self-esteem, teach patience, planning and problem solving skills. Learn to play, improve your game, and play against others! Please call the Shute Library Information Desk at 617.394.2308 with any questions.

Art After Dark

Parlin Memorial Library

Thursday, November 14th

Come to the Parlin Library Children’s Room for an evening of artmaking. This month’s project is all about zines. Learn how to make your own 8-page mini-zine. All materials provided. For ages 8-12.