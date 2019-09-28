The spirit is Back at Everett High for Homecoming Week 2019

With so much in flux at the School Department last year during the annual Homecoming celebration, a lot of the tradition got overshadowed and students apparently missed participating in the annual event.

That could be no more apparent in the spirit that has been building all week at Everett High School (EHS) and in the community as Homecoming weekend approaches.

While last year, festivities were at a minimum, this year the schools and the community have come together to unveil some blockbuster plans in preparation for the big football game against Brockton.

Principal Erik Naumann said the energy is quite apparent in the halls of the school.

“The kids really missed having this last year,” said Naumann. “To have it back and to see them showing so much spirit is wonderful. The school spirit is off the charts. The kids have really stepped forward and are definitely looking forward to the weekend.”

Music Director Gene O’Brien agreed.

“The whole school community is very excited to get the tradition back and everyone is participating,” he said. “It’s going to be a special time on Friday and Saturday. There’s a lot of energy in the building and the kids are really pumped up about it.”

Already, Naumann said they have had a very intense spirit week, with each day bearing a theme.

Monday was Meme Monday; then Twin Tuesday; then Whacky Tacky Wednesday; and Throwback Thursday. Friday will be Fan Friday.

Already, the royalty has been announced. Ahmad Alanazeh is king, Carolann Cardinale is queen and the court includes Melisa DeMaku, Diana Fiestas, Carolina Morare, and Omayma Salih.

Friday will be the culmination of the week, with a dance for students only from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the high school.

From 6-7 p.m., outside the high school, the community will be treated to Johnny the K in Glendale Park.

At 7:30 p.m., O’Brien will take the microphone as the emcee to introduce the Homecoming royalty. Also announced will be the captains of the fall sports teams, the drum major and the cheer captains.

At 8:30 p.m., the Everett High band will play the National Anthem, which will be followed by fireworks over Glendale Square.

The activities are planned around the Kiwanis Walk For Ersilia on Saturday morning, as well as a BBQ in Glendale Park sponsored by Mayor Carlo DeMaria. The Homecoming game against Brockton will kick off at 1 p.m. in Everett Veterans’ Memorial Stadium on the Parkway