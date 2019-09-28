Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting in Everett

A New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 42-year-old Everett man who was coming out of the Karma Lounge on Ferry Street early Saturday morning.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Everett Police confirmed Sunday that an arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting.

Police arrested Charles Demos, 29 of Rochester, New Hampshire, in Seabrook, New Hampshire in connection with fatally shooting Jarrod Harris, 42, of Everett, shortly after 1 a.m. outside Karma Lounge.

License Board Chair Phil Antonelli said the Board plans to meet on Monday, Sept. 30, and will have a public hearing regarding Karma. The Lounge has come before the Board numerous times before and since opening last October. They have been cited for promoting DJ parties, having table bottle service, fights on premise, and police activity in front of the premises.

The hookah lounge is licensed for tobacco sales and also has a full liquor license.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Jarrod Harris was leaving Karma Lounge with a female that is known to him shortly after 1 a.m. when a physical altercation occurred involving the couple, Charles Demos and several other individuals. During the altercation, Demos allegedly went to a vehicle that was parked nearby and obtained a firearm. Demos allegedly pursued Harris, firing the gun multiple times and striking Harris twice. Good Samaritans on scene attempted to intervene before the shooting and also to render first aid.

The victim was subsequently transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Demos allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle later identified by police as a Volkswagen Passat registered to an individual in New Hampshire known to Demos. Police subsequently identified Demos as the alleged shooter and obtained a warrant for his arrest on the charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Sunday afternoon, Demos was located at a Seabrook, New Hampshire, home and arrested on a fugitive from justice charge by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service and Seabrook Police. Police also arrested the resident of the home, Joshua Demos, 35, on a federal probation violation unrelated to this case.

Charles Demos will be arraigned at a later date, not yet scheduled, in Malden District Court on the outstanding charges related to the Massachusetts warrant. Joshua Demos was expected to be arraigned this week in Federal Court in Concord, New Hampshire.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police and Everett Police. The prosecutors assigned to this case are Elizabeth Dunigan and Graham Van Epps.