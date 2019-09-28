News Veterans Honored by Independent Staff • September 28, 2019 • 0 Comments Daughter of PhM1C Joseph V. Cognata, JoAnn Pelletier, was happy to celebrate her father on his 96th birthday and a hero square in his name on Marlboro and Wolcott Streets Saturday morning, Sept. 21. Family and friends gathered to remember the veteran and popular dentist in the community. Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Egan family members unveil the A1C John L. Egan memorial on the corner of Hancock and Vernal Streets on Saturday morning, Sept. 21. It was one of two memorials dedicated on Saturday to veterans.