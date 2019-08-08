Lifelong Everett Resident James Lavecchio Announces Candidacy for Councilor-at-Large

Lifelong Oliver Street resident James “Jimmy” LaVecchio has officially launched his campaign for Councilor-at-Large in the upcoming Preliminary Election for the Everett City Council on September 17.

“While I may be new to politics, I am not new to Everett,” LaVecchio said. “This

city is the only home I have ever known, and I want to contribute my time and

effort to the needs of our residents and the concerns facing our community.”

LaVecchio was raised by his parents, Augusta and Augustine, in their Oliver Street home alongside his brother, Paul, who now resides in California. He attended the Immaculate Conception School, and was a member of Everett High School’s Class of 1967. He graduated from Bryant & Stratton Business School

in 1969, and then began his career at the Whidden Memorial Hospital where he met his wife, Joan Wickens LaVecchio, R.N., to whom he has been married for 46 years.

Jimmy recently retired after 50 years of service to both the patients and his beloved colleagues at the hospital.

“I am proud to have spent my entire career dedicated to the vision of Georgia Whidden which was to serve all members of the community at a vital institution in our city’s history,” LaVecchio said. “I hope to continue this service as a Councilor-at-Large by representing all residents and voicing their concerns because they deserve a government that understands their daily struggles.”

Jimmy and Joan also raised their son, James Jr., in the family home where they continue to reside today.

The family was known for hosting a spectacular Fourth of July block party for neighbors beginning in 1988 and ending recently after a 30-year run. LaVecchio is an active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish where he currently serves on the Pastoral Council.

As the first candidate certified for the ballot in June, LaVecchio is committed to being a fresh voice who will contribute to shaping the city’s growth and prosperity. He will prioritize legislation and initiatives that will support our public schools, update the city’s infrastructure, provide adequate public safety, provide

much needed tax relief, and further cultivate economic development.

“Our motto states that Everett is a city of pride, progress, and possibilities. I’m committed to making it the best city in Massachusetts to live, work, learn and raise a family,” LaVecchio added. “I humbly ask for one of your votes for Councilor-at-Large in the Preliminary Election on Tuesday, September 17.”

To learn about his candidacy, follow the campaign at www.facebook.com/jimmyforcitycouncil or visit www.jimmyforcitycouncil.com.