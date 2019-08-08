Everett Little League U10 Wins Jimmy Fund Tournament

Last Saturday was a great day for Everett Little League.

In the last day of on-field games for League President George Castiello, who has served as president for more than 35 years, his players did not let him down.

The 10-year-old Everett Team beat Somerville, 7-4, to win the Jimmy Fund Tournament Championship.

The 10s were down 4-0 after two innings, but battled back to win the Game 7-4.

Relief pitcher Collin Belloise came in and shut down the Somerville team after they jumped out to an early lead. Timely hitting by Jason Harr, Derek Soper, Nico Santonastaso, and a big insurance run by Santino Vega, led the 10’s to the big comeback victory.

In other exciting action, the 11-year-old Everett team also beat Somerville 4-2 to win the Jimmy Fund Tournament Championship.

The 11’s were down 2-0 in the last inning before Dylan Clough hit a game tying 2 run Home Run. After a big double by Jacob Gisetto, Geo Delgado won the exciting tilt with a game-winning two-run Home Run, securing the 4-2 final score and the tournament championship.