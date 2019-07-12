Big Change : License Commission Breaks Up Membership After More Than 10 years

All good teams eventually get broken up.

There were the Beatles, and the Big Three for the Celtics, Brady to Moss, and now the Everett License Commission joins that list, with 13-year member Brian McCarthy announcing his resignation from the Board on Monday night.

McCarthy, Chair Phil Antonelli and Member Phil Arloro have all served on the Board for more than 10 years, and McCarthy said he has thoroughly enjoyed it.

“I have to say I’m leaving this Board in a much better place than it was 13 years ago,” said McCarthy. “I have had the honor and privilege of serving on this Board for 13 years…Besides being friends, we’ve all been able to speak our minds. (Antonelli) truly brought the Board up and treated all of us as equals.”

McCarthy said he was asked by Mayor Carlo DeMaria to serve on the Election Commission, which he has agreed to do. As a registered Republican, he is one of the few experienced board members in the City that fits the requirements for the opening on the Elections Commission. State law requires that there be members on that Commission from all parties.

“It’s been a pleasure serving with you as well,” said Antonelli. “I don’t say ‘Good Bye,’ but I wish you the best. This is a big change. It’s the first time in a long time there will be someone new.”

There were no immediate plans to replace McCarthy, but it’s likely that the mayor will make an appointment in the near future. All appointments to the License Commission have to be approved by the City Council.

• Down the Road Seeks Longer Hours

The License Commission wasn’t going for a petition by Down the Road Brewery on Bow Street to increase their hours, closing at 1 a.m. instead of 11 p.m.

The petition was continued until the Sept. 9 meeting, but Chair Antonelli said they wanted to resolve building and ownership issues with the brewery.

While Donovan Bailey as the president and brewmaster, sometimes Electrician Steve Duffy has appeared with an interest in the company.

“I’ve seen Steve Duffy appear every time Donovan gets pushed into a corner,” said Antonelli. “I want to know about the role Duffy plays. We deal with him on some things and Donovan on other things.”

• Tres Gatos Pulls Back Hours Voluntarily

Chef Ozzie of Tres Gatos appeared before the Commission for his place on Chelsea Street, which has been the subject of specific noise complaints.

Ozzie said he has tried very hard to be a good neighbor, and the Commission agreed he has tried.

Neighbors, however, are having trouble with his guests after they leave the restaurant.

Tres Gatos had a closing of 11:30 p.m. for some time, but had it extended to 12:30 a.m. not long ago. Since that time, the complaints have risen.

Chef Ozzie said he would voluntarily close at 11:30 p.m. again, but retain his ability to stay open until 12:30 a.m. on busy nights. He also agreed to close up the outdoor patio at 7 p.m.

At the suggestion of the Commission, he also agreed to send out letters to his direct abutters on the street as a means to establish better communications.

• No License Transfers in Everett

Attorney Andrew DeLorey told the Commission he has a client with a convenience store at 399 Ferry St. that is looking to buy the existing beer and wine license from Regina’s on Main Street. In turn, Regina’s would request a full package store license. They plan to be before the Board on the matter this fall.

This is new territory for the Board.

However, Chair Antonelli said it is his opinion that there will be no sales of liquor licenses in Everett. Though that happens in Boston, Antonelli said it would be his prerogative not to allow such things in Everett.

“My vote is I’m not approving any license when money is being exchanged,” he said. “It is the Commonwealth’s license and not a person’s license. People say they do it in Boston all the time. Well, this is the City of Everett and not Boston.”

He said they would only entertain turning in a license, and then applying for a new one; no private sales of licenses.