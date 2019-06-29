State Police Log Five Arrests, One Summons at Casino in Opening Days

The Massachusetts State Police reported on Tuesday they had made five arrests and issued one summons at the Encore casino during the opening period and three of the arrests were of New York residents.

On opening day, June 23, the first gaming-related arrests were made of two men from the Bronx who were charged with cheating at roulette. State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit officers observed the men cheating at one of the tables and placed them under arrest.

Jankelli Volquez, 27, and Hector Hernandez, 66, both of the Bronx, were charged with cheating and conspiracy.

On Tuesday, at 2:30 a.m., a New York man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer on the gaming floor.

Jibing Zhang, 28, of New York City, was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer at approximately 2:50 a.m. June 25. Troopers observed two women involved in a verbal argument inside the casino. While the Troopers attempted to quell the disturbance, Zhag, a male acquaintance of one of the women, allegedly assaulted one of the Troopers and was placed under arrest. He was booked at the State Police-Medford Barracks.

On opening day, June 23, Troopers also arrested a person for disorderly conduct, and for trespassing.

A final person was summonsed for possession of heroin.