Encore Debuts Neighborhood Runner Shuttle

The new shuttle service throughout Everett has launched, and dubbed the Neighborhood Runner, the service began operating on Monday, June 3.

“We started service on Monday, June 3, at 5 a.m.,” said Jim Folk, director of Transportation for Encore Boston Harbor. “Now, it is running 24/7, 365 days a year. It starts its route at the Chelsea Market Basket every 20 minutes on the 20…I really think it’s going to be a successful route. It’s great for our employees and guests, and it’s great for Everett because it gives them a new connection to the Silver Line for the airport, Seaport and even South Station.”

The new Neighborhood Runner stops at Market Basket (Chelsea), then goes through Everett to Everett Square (outside Braza’s), then to the GE site on Air Force Road, and finally to the Encore resort.

Employees reported to the resort on Monday, and Folk said the Runner has become popular already with the new employees looking to get to work from the neighborhoods, or to catch transit lines that run near the new stops.

“Believe it or not, we have picked up some passengers even though we haven’t advertised the Runner yet to the public,” Folk said. “Our employees are aware of it and many are actually taking it to and from the resort. We had a good amount of people on Monday that used it. We expect more and more people as time goes on. I think it will really be successful.”

The 26-passenger Runner is made by Grech, and has a lot of extras.

The interior has leather seating and large cupholders, along with plenty of space. It is 100 percent ADA compliant and also has video screens for entertainment.

Folk said right now they are sticking to the four stops on the route, but he said they aren’t ruling out expanding the stops in Everett and Chelsea once the resort opens.

“We think it’s a great, great alternative for the folks in Everett and our employees and guests coming to Encore,” he said.