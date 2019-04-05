Shrewsbury Man Indicted in a Complex Motor Vehicle Fraud Scheme

A Shrewsbury man who owns two automotive repair businesses – including one on Lower Broadway – has been indicted in connection with a complex motor vehicle fraud scheme in which he damaged vehicles and stole $170,000, Attorney General Maura Healey announced last week.

Adam Haddad, 42, was indicted on March 26 by a Statewide Grand Jury on the charges of Motor Vehicle Insurance Fraud (18 counts), Larceny by False Pretenses Over $1,200 (15 counts), Attempted Larceny (3 counts), and Malicious Destruction of Property (6 counts).

ADH Collison of Boston Inc., owned by Haddad and located in Everett, was indicted on charges of Motor Vehicle Insurance Fraud (10 counts) and Larceny by False Pretenses Over $1,200 (8 counts).

ADH has recently sued Wynn Resorts for allegedly forcing them out of their Lower Broadway location using pressure from the City. Those claims are currently filed in Federal Court.

Accurate Collision Inc., owned by Haddad and located in Worcester, was indicted on the charges of Motor Vehicle Insurance Fraud (8 counts) and Larceny by False Pretenses Over $1,200 (7 counts). The defendants will be arraigned in Middlesex County and Worcester County at later dates.

The AG’s Office began its investigation in 2017, after a referral from the Insurance Fraud Bureau. These charges are the result of a joint investigation by the Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office and the Everett Police Department.

The investigation revealed that over the past four years, Haddad regularly enhanced damage, and caused new damage, to customer’s vehicles in order to falsely inflate appraisal repair quotes for labor, paint and parts reimbursement requests. Haddad would then make an additional profit by pocketing the insurance company’s check and not completing the necessary repairs on the customers’ cars.

Surveillance footage from one of Haddad’s business locations shows him using mallets, sledge hammers, and pieces of wood to intentionally cause damage to five customers’ vehicles.

In total, the AG’s Office alleges that he stole more than $170,000 from 11 different insurance companies.

If any member of the public believes they may have been victimized by this conduct or has any information relating to others who may have been victimized, they are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office Insurance Fraud Tip Line at 617-573-5330.

This investigation is ongoing. These charges are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.