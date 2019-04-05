‘Red 8’ Chinese Dining Coming to Encore Boston Harbor This Summer

Red 8 – named because eight is a lucky number and red a lucky color in Asia – will open within the $2.6 billion, Five-Star Encore Boston Harbor resort this summer.

Located on the south gaming floor within the 210,000-square-foot casino, Red 8 masterfully blends the flavors of China with Western technique to create a singularly delicious cuisine.

“Along with Cantonese and Dim Sum classics, guests can expect flavors of Shanghai, Sichuan, Singapore and Malaysia at Red 8,” said Warren Richards, executive director of Food and Beverage. “The diverse menu will feature signature specialties, like authentically prepared Peking Duck from a wood fire oven and whole live steamed fish. Additionally, luxurious Chinese delicacies, such as Alaskan Geoduck Clam or Sampan Style King Crab, can be paired with Yangzhou Fried Rice or hand-pulled Dan Dan Noodles. There is truly something for everyone at Red 8, where the exotic is offered alongside the familiar.”

To surpass guests’ expectations and fulfill the dining experience, Executive Chef Ivan Yuen has been selected to take the lead. Chef Yuen began his culinary career in Hong Kong and Shenzhen City in China, and eventually took on the role of Chef de Cuisine at the award-winning Shanghai Terrace in Chicago. He holds a diverse knowledge of regional Chinese cuisine, with plating and technique reflecting his roots and experience.

Some of Chef Yuen’s signature dishes at Red 8 will include:

•Imperial Peking Duck Platter

•Handmade Har Gow & Shao Lin Bao

•Steamed or Fried Whole Live Tautog with Ginger & Scallion

•Traditional Braised Beef Brisket Soup

•Steamed Shanghainese Pork Soup Dumplings

Within Red 8, the main dining room is saturated with rich reds and layers of unique textures, including mahogany and brass accents, red crocodile walls and railings, blue and white chinoiserie, marble floors, and coved ceilings. The restaurant features two of the most exclusive private dining rooms in the city, which allow for elegant and intimate experiences, complete with glowing alabaster urns, chandeliers of Venetian rubino glass and Lazy Susans on grand, round tables. Guests can expect a dynamic, fast-paced and energetic ambience, with close proximity to the gaming floor.

This is the fourth Red 8 to open, with counterparts in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. Red 8 at Encore Boston Harbor will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. It is one of 15 dining and lounge venues within the resort, ranging from fine dining to casual fare. Previously announced restaurants include:

•Rare Steakhouse, an upscale steakhouse featuring waterfront views and the most unique steak program in New England.

•Sinatra, the Forbes Travel Guide Award-winning Italian restaurant that is located in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

•The Buffet, an exclusive all-you-can-eat experience, with live stations, beautiful displays and accomplished chefs preparing dishes from around the world

•Fratelli, a casual Italian restaurant created by North End entrepreneurs Frank DePasquale and Nick Varano.

•Mystique, an Asian-fusion restaurant and lounge with views of the Mystic River, developed by Big Night Entertainment Group.

•Memoire, a glamorous nightclub overlooking the casino floor, also developed by Big Night Entertainment Group.