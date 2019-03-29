News Everett Science Fair Winners by Independent Staff • March 29, 2019 • 0 Comments The winners of the Everett Science Fair visited the School Committee on Monday, March 18, to explain their projects to members of the Committee. Director of Science Ann Ritchie said the students had put a great deal of work into the projects, and while Science Fairs aren’t as popular as they once were, Everett Public Schools continues a strong tradition of innovation through the fairs. Pictured with Ritchie are students Rejeana Guillaume, Jenna Nguyen, Emma Santos, Alyssa Hurly, and Maha Melicio.