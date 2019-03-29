Appreciation: Former Mayor George McCarthy Passes at 91

George R. McCarthy of Hamilton, formerly of Everett, passed away peacefully on March 22 on the eve of his 92nd birthday at the Kaplan Housein Danvers.

George was a long time resident and business owner in Everett. He owned and operated the Home Appliance Service for over 45 years. He dedicated his life to public service and served on the Everett School Committee, the Board of Aldermen and was elected to six terms as Mayor. During his last term, he was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to the role of Regional Representative for the United States Department of Transportation.

George and Charlotte enjoyed a friendship with President and Mrs. Carter that spanned many years and were frequent travelers to The Carter Center in Atlanta and to Plains, GA.

In March of 1983, George was appointed by Governor Michael Dukakis to be the Chairman of the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, a position he held for eight years until his retirement.

He was President of the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association, Chairman of the Budget Committee of the MBTA, served on the National Finance Council of the Democratic National Committee and several state, civic and religious organizations. ​

He belonged to the Everett Chamber of Commerce, was a long-time member of the Everett Rotary Club, the American Legion and the VFW. He was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Rotary Award and the first recipient of the Citizens for Limited Taxation Annual award.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, leaving high school before graduation to enlist on his birthday in 1945. He was deployed to Camp Wheeler in Macon, GA for basic training. From there he was sent overseas to Germany as part of the peacekeeping forces. Subsequently, he was assigned to guard a sailing ship in Bremerhaven that had been a German training vessel. It was later brought to the United States, commissioned by the U.S. Coast Guard and re-named “The Eagle.”

During his retirement, George and Charlotte enjoyed spending time in their home and traveling to Georgia, California, Montana and Florida.

George is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte E. (Borggren) of Hamilton; his children: Kevin J. McCarthy of Everett, Patricia A. Bleau of Atlanta, GA, Susan E. McCarthy of Foothill Ranch, CA, George R. McCarthy, II of Hamilton and Maureen A. Roy and her husband, Andy of Missoula, MT. He leaves his grandchildren: Katie and Charlotte Bleau of Atlanta and Madelyn and Thomas Roy of Missoula. He was predeceased by his grandson Alex Bleau. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Michelle McCarthy of Ft. Myers, FL and Priscilla McCarthy of Dracut and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and John, his sister, Connie and her husband, Edward Cohan and his parents, John R. and Madelyn (Swanton) McCarthy.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, March 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark Street (Corner of Main St.) Everett. Procession from the funeral home on Saturday March 30 at 10 a.m. will be followed by his Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in George’s memory to the following would be appreciated: The Alexander Brodie Bleau Memorial Scholarship Fund at Bowdoin College, 4100 College Station, Brunswick, ME 04011 or The Carter Center, 453 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30307.