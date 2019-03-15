Friendly Sons to Honor Fire Lt. Scott Dalrymple, and Encore’s Bob DeSalvio on March 15

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick will hold their 65th annual dinner on Friday, March 15, at the Connolly Center in Everett.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day event is hosted by State Rep. Joe McGonagle and Mayor Carlo DeMaria and is a joint effort by the City and the Friendly Sons organization.

The Friendly Sons dinner raises money for the Everett Public Schools, and since 2014, has raised nearly $20,000.

Like always, there is will be great humor and some pointed jokes directed at friends in good St. Patrick’s spirit.

The Friendly Sons will also be honoring several community members, including injured Fire Lt. Scott Dalrymple and Encore Boston Harbor President Bob DeSalvio.

The full slate of honorees include:

•Denis O’Donnell- Everett Police Department

•Scott Dalrymple- Everett Fire Department

•Robert DeSalvio- President of Encore Boston Harbor

•Sister Margaret (Peggy) Reavy- Pope John High School

•Richard “Dick” Hogan- Everett Veteran

•Linda Maloney- Everett Public Schools

•Barbara Collins- Former Everett City Councilor

•Jim Mitchell – Advocate Newspapers