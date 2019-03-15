Developer Looking to Put Townhouses on Main Street Lot

A Saugus developer is looking to demolish one single-family home on Main Street and build three townhouses containing six units on the property – which includes a vacant lot as well.

Amandeep Dillon has filed with the City to build the townhouses on 108-112 Main Street, which currently contains a detached home at 112 Main St. and a vacant lot used for parking.

The project would combine the two parcels and build on both of them. The three townhouses would contain six units, each having three bedrooms. It would be four stories tall and would have two shared roof decks. There will be 11 parking spaces, with six of them being located below the units on the first floor.

The project will go to the Board of Appeals for its March 18th meeting.

The developer will request variances for front yard depth, rear yard setbacks and parking. The zoning requires 12 parking spaces, and the project provides 11.