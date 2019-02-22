News Coming to Everett by Independent Staff • February 22, 2019 • 0 Comments The iconic Popeye sculpture is displayed in front of a theater in Las Vegas – but soon it will be moved to Boston and be placed between unique curved escalators in the grand foyer for the June opening. Meanwhile, the Wynn Las Vegas foyer, as shown last week, will be similar to Encore Boston Harbor’s foyer, featuring floral artworks by Preston Bailey. On this display, the floral art is celebrating Lunar New Year. Such themed displays will also be expected at Encore in Everett.