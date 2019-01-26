State Grant Helps Launch New Vocational Pathway at Everett High

A new advanced manufacturing pathway at Everett High School has come closer to fruition this week after a major grant from the state.

The Baker-Polito Administration last week awarded nearly $3.3 million in Skills Capital Grants to 31 high schools and educational institutions, enabling the schools to acquire the newest technologies to educate students and expand programs.

Among the schools were Everett High, which got $124,528 to help in the recently launched advanced manufacturing Innovation Pathway at the high school. The grant will also be for the expanded vocational program for adult learners as well.

Funding will support a CNC Hass Tool room Lathe, CNC Hass Mini Mill, Stratasys uPrint 3-D Printers, and an Epilog Zing Laser Engraver.

“Skills Capital Grants impact the education of thousands of young people across the Commonwealth and give them new opportunities and skills for a successful future,” Governor Charlie Baker said. “We are proud of the 10,000 new seats that have been added to these programs across Massachusetts and we look forward to continuing our work with schools and teachers to give more students the experience and knowledge that employers demand.”

This round of Skills Capital Grants aimed to give funds to educational institutions which focused on helping residents with barriers to employment, including those who are unemployed or underemployed, lack English proficiency, or residents who do not have degrees or certificates and need new skills to obtain good-paying jobs.

Along with awarding the new grants, Governor Baker announced an additional $12 million is available for schools to apply for now. The 2018 Economic Development Bill, filed by the Governor and passed by the Legislature, established an additional $75 million in funding for Skills Capital Grants.

The grants range from $50,000 to $500,000.

Everett High School has been working for some time to establish a vocational pathway in the high school, expending $1 million last year to get the program off to a start. The Pathways include concentrations in health careers, computers and other specialized skills – to now include advanced manufacturing. The goal of the Skills Capital Grants is to help high schools, colleges and other educational institutions invest in the most up-to-date training equipment to give their students an advantage when they continue in their chosen field or particular area of study. The Skills Capital Grants cover a broad array of fields, from construction and engineering to healthcare and hospitality.