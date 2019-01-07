License Board Hears Tres Gatos, Oliveira’s

The Everett License Board denied a request from Tres Gatos Restaurant to stay open until 1 a.m., but did allow them to close at 12:30 a.m.

Tres Gatos is now located on Chelsea Street, but has a history of problems with the Board regarding its alcohol license – going back to when the establishment was in Everett Square.

In the past, Chair Phil Antonelli said they had to roll back the bar’s hours to 11 p.m. due to serving after hours. For the past six to eight months, they have been allowed to close at midnight. However, Antonelli said the Board felt 1 a.m. closing was a reach.

“We told them we’d allow 12:30 a.m. and that would be it,” he said. “We’ve had our hands on them and they’ve been fined before. They’ve been operating okay for a bit now, but there was no need to go that late.”

•Meanwhile, Oliveira’s was called in for an incident with police, whereby a patron left the establishment recently around 12:15 a.m. and tried to drive while intoxicated. Officers saw the man come out and get into his car and try to leave the Walgreen’s parking lot, and moved in to stop him.

During the stop, the man hit one of the officers in the leg with his car. Owners of the establishment said they stopped serving at 10 p.m., but that didn’t jibe with the time of the incident, which was after midnight.

Antonelli said they have put Oliveira’s on probation for all of 2019, and a letter will be sent to them describing action to be taken on their license – likely a weekend suspension in February.

•Karma Lounge appeared before the Board to ask for live music at its newly-refurbished cigar bar. Commissioners were skeptical of the request, noting that they didn’t want it to become a nightclub. They allowed him to have light music from a DJ, but there is no promotion of entertainment allowed. He said they will be monitoring the social media and website of Karma to make sure that is adhered to.

•Finally, Broadway Liquors and Rite Aid were called before the Board at the request of Police Capt. Paul Landry, who said there have been complaints of some of the homeless in Everett Square being intoxicated by 8:30 a.m. It was believed that they were getting their alcohol from the two establishments, but Antonelli said there wasn’t enough proof to take action.

“You can’t tell a sober person that they cannot buy a bottle of alcohol,” he said. “If they are drinking in public or in front of someone, they can call the police, but we can’t punish these two establishments for that.”