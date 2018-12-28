Encore Spokesman Greg John Parts Ways with Wynn

Encore Boston Harbor and its local spokesman Greg John have parted ways mutually this week after John’s three-year contract expired and he decided to pursue other opportunities.

“I have decided to move on from Encore Boston Harbor as my three-year contract with them came up and I had some other opportunities I had to consider,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to work with some amazing companies and amazing people all over the world and none are better than the local group at Encore Boston Harbor, particularly John Tocco, Jacqui Krum, and Bob DeSalvio. They are outstanding and even more outstanding people I call friends.”

John said he has also enjoyed working especially with Mayor Carlo DeMaria and his administration.

“It’s been incredible to see Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria turn into such an outstanding leader,” he said. “What he’s done for Everett and will continue to do with the City’s transformation is amazing.”

John, who lived in Charlestown for many years until recently, was the face of the organization from its start – appearing at many meetings and running the press and communications for the casino when it was in its fledgling stages. He was also on the team when they were still pursuing the gaming license.

Recently, he has been working on the social media and the website in the ramp up to the June 2019 opening.

John, who owned his own public relations firm for years (KHJ), said he had the opportunity to increase work with St. Jude’s Children’s hospital, coordinating the celebrity spots that they do.

“They have been asking for years that I increase my role and I’m looking into doing that,” he said.

He also said he had a few other opportunities that he was pursuing also.

John had a three-year contract with Wynn, then Encore, that ran out on Friday, Dec. 21.