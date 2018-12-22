From the Mayor’s Office

CITY OF EVERETT WILL HOLD CHRISTMAS TREE BONFIRE ON JAN. 12

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host the Second Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. at Seven Acre Park. Attendees will enjoy entertaining fire jugglers, a train ride around the boundary of the fire, entertainment from a DJ, and complimentary hot chocolate and s’mores from the Mayor and City Council.

The Department of Public Works will work tirelessly and diligently leading up to the event to collect trees throughout the city to build the fire. The event will begin with a count down as firefighters engulf the gasoline-covered trees with flames.

The Mayor welcomed hundreds of residents and community members to Seven Acre Park for the inaugural bonfire.

For more details on this event, please contact the Mayor’s office at 617-394-2270.

EVENTS AT THE EVERETT LIBRARIES!

Screening of Incredibles 2

Parlin Memorial Library

Wednesday, Dec. 26

The Parlin Memorial Library will be doing a screening of the 2018 blockbuster Incredibles 2. Come by at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26, for some popcorn and post holiday relaxation. This event is free and open to the public. Intended for families and children of all ages. Popcorn will be provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. There is no registration required; please call 617-394-2306 for more information.

Frozen Winter Workshop

Parlin Memorial Library

Thursday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 28

Get ready for a winter Frozen event at the Parlin Memorial Library! On Thursday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m., we will prepare for our solos with a Frozen themed craft. Come make and decorate the microphone you will use at our Sing Along. All materials will be provided by the library; this event is intended for children in Grades 1-6. Then, on Friday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m., put those microphones to good use at a Frozen Sing Along. Follow along with the words, and sing your heart out. Popcorn will be provided by the generosity of the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. This event is free, open to the public, and intended for families and children of all ages. There is no registration required. Please call the Parlin Children’s Desk at 617-394-2306 for more information.

Small Foot Vacation Screening

Shute Memorial Library

Friday, Dec. 28

Come by the Shute Memorial Library at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, for a showing of the new movie Small Foot. This is a family movie event, and intended for all ages. There is no registration required, and all library programs are free and open to the public. Please call the Children’s Desk at 617-394-5008 for more information.