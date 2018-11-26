Everett High Football Set to Play Masco on Thanksgiving

The Everett High School football team will conclude its 2018 season with a Thanksgiving game against Masconomet Regional on the Chieftains home field in Boxford.

Everett and Masco met last season on Thanksgiving Eve at Fenway Park, with the Crimson Tide prevailing by a 36-20 score.

Everett (9-1) is coming off a 48-14 victory over Acton-Boxboro. Everett’s lone setback this season was a 23-20 defeat by Central Catholic in the Division 1 North semifiinals. Masco (4-5) defeated Waltham, 29-6, in its last game.

Masco, a school that has students from Boxford, Topsfield, and Middleton, is perennially one of the top teams in the Cape Ann League. Masco’s coach is Gavin Monagle.

Everett’s first-year head coach Theluxon Pierre will be looking to put another ‘W’ in the Crimson Tide’s Thanksgiving record book. Everett used to play Chelsea on the holiday and held a substantial edge over the neighboring Red Devils. Cambridge is also a former holiday foe.