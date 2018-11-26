Planning Board Approves Brewery Site Plan on The Parkway

Everett’s reputation as a haven for craft beer brewers – and lovers – will only grow with the recent Planning Board approval of the site plan for BearMoose Brewing Company at 1934 Revere Beach Parkway.

The Board approved the plan for the 5,500 sq. ft. brewery and tasting room at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

BearMoose Brewing will have seating for up to 120 people in the tasting room, and customers will be able to buy and take home growlers of the craft beer, but there will be no deliveries made from the business to other stores or restaurants, according to co-founder Jeff Wetzel.

“It’s an old machine shop that has been renovated a few times,” said Wetzel. “There are two other tenants in the building, and our access would be on the side.”

There will only be one parking spot on site, according to Wetzel. Due to the age of the building, zoning regulations do not require any dedicated parking spots on site.

Wetzel said there is street parking on Spring Street, as well as several public parking lots nearby.

However, Wetzel said there could be an opportunity for the brewery to add some parking if the used car lot currently on the property doesn’t renew its lease.

City Councilor Wayne Matewsky said he supported the brewery plan.

“The landlord is a responsible member of the community, and if he vouches for this tenant, that is good enough for me,” said Matewsky.

Adding the brewery on Revere Beach Parkway would only extend the type of positive development seen with the opening of the other craft breweries in the city, he added.

The Police Department was in favor of the application, provided the brewery installs a video surveillance system for the property.

The City’s Transportation Department recommended the installation of up to a half-dozen bicycle parking spots on the property.

“We knew a lot about Everett because of the breweries that are already here and we loved the idea that Everett was very friendly to breweries,” said Wetzel in an earlier interview. “We know Everett has a great reputation for helping breweries along, but truthfully I never thought we would be able to afford anything in Everett. By chance, we came across this place and it was in our budget and had all the characteristics we wanted – exposed structures and wood beams. We always said it would be great to be in Everett. We found this place and started talking with the City and everything was positive. With all the other development going on and things going in, we just wanted to be a part of that whole scene.”