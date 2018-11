The Pope John Tigers carried the flag onto the field at the beginning of the game in tribute to Veterans Day, and celebrated their MIAA Division 8 North title with it afterward on a rainy Friday, Nov. 9. Left to right Jesus Rivera, Roshad John, (crouched in front) Marcus Parara, Coach Paul Sobolewski, Anthony Mejia, and A’Jan Nelson celebrate with the Division 8 North trophy at Everett Stadium. Pope John plays West Bridgewater in the state semi-finals Saturday at noon in Holbrook.