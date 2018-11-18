Sainristil Scored 4 TDs in Everett’s Win Over Acton-Boxboro

Mike Sainristil caught three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Everett High School football team routed Acton-Boxboro, 48-14, Friday night on the Colonials’ home field.

Sainristil, a senior wide receiver and cornerback who is heading to Michigan next year, was on the receiving end of scoring strikes of 73, 66, and 39 yards from quarterback Duke Doherty in the first half. Sainristil later scored on 75-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Doherty also connected with Elijah Auguste for a 22-yard touchdown as Everett opened up a 27-0 lead in the second quarter.

Auguste had an interception return for a touchdown while Isaac Seide completed the point parade with a 74-yard run.

Everett improved its record to 9-1 while Acton-Boxboro fell to 8-2. The Tide will play Masconomet (4-5) on Thanksgiving morning.

TIDE NOTEBOOK

Duke Doherty also rushed for a 2-point conversion in the game. Doherty has proven to be a threat through the air and on the ground. The talented sophomore QB is among the state’s leading touchdown passers.

Sainristil was selected a Boston Herald “Star of the Week” in recognition of his outstanding performance versus Acton-Boxboro.

St. John’s Prep defeated Central Catholic, 21-0, to earn the Division 1 North berth for the Super Bowl. Catholic Memorial, led by former Everett coach John DiBiaso, defeated Xaverian, 25-14, to take the Division 1 South title.