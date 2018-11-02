Mass Gaming Commission likely to Hold Investigation Hearing in December

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) said on Thursday, Oct. 25, at its regular meeting that it would likely not publicly unveil its long-awaited Wynn Resorts investigation until the first two weeks of December.

Executive Director Ed Bedrosian addressed the Commission on the ongoing investigation during the Oct. 25 meeting and said that the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) is completing its report right now.

Once that is done, the MGC will have to take a few procedural steps, such as having the Commissioners review the report. Once that is complete, a hearing can be scheduled for the public unveiling of the report.

Bedrosian said pre-hearing motions would some time in November and the actual hearing would be in the first two weeks of December.

Following the hearing, the MGC – now down to four commissioners – would be faced with a vote on whether or not to allow Wynn Resorts to keep its regional gaming license for Encore Boston Harbor.

Encore Boston Harbor had no new comment on the timeline, but said it continues to work with the MGC cooperatively.

Certainly, work has not slowed down on the site, with the street sign now being put into place and the building taking on a very “finished” look as they race to a potential opening of June 24, 2019.