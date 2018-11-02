The Delvena Theatre Company presented ‘Lizzie Borden and the Forty Whacks’ at the Parlin Library on Monday afternoon, Oct. 29. Actors Joseph Zamparelli and Lynne Moulton dramatized the retelling of the infamous Fall River murder. The audience was invited to Lizzie’s “trial” and had the chance to question her. Everett residents and students enjoyed participating in the fun. Here, Zamparelli dramatized the retelling of the Lizzie Borden murder case amidst the audience. Look for more photos in next week’s edition.