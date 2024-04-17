DiDomenico Champions His Wage Theft Bill Alongside Union Workers

Special to the Independent

Last week, Senator Sal DiDomenico spoke at a rally hosted by the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters on the State House Steps. DiDomenico spoke about the importance of passing his wage theft bill (S.1158) alongside Massachusetts AFL-CIO President Chrissy Lynch, the House sponsor of his Wage Theft bill, State Rep. Daniel Donahue, and workers fighting for worker protections. DiDomenico’s wage theft legislation has passed the Senate for several sessions and he is fighting to ensure that this is the year it is signed into law.

Senator Sal DiDomenico speaking alongside leaders and members of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters on the State House steps

“Over $1 billion in wages are stolen from workers every year and it is past time, in 2024, that we guarantee all people in our state will get every single penny they have earned on the job,” said Sal DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “When I first filed this bill in 2015, Massachusetts workers were losing $300 million per year in stolen wages and now that number has skyrocketed. We cannot wait another session to pass this commonsense proposal and I will continue to fight for this bill alongside the Carpenters and all our allies until we get this comprehensive legislation signed into law.”