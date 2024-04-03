News Briefs

Everett Public Libraries to Dedicate Kathleen A. Donnelly Reading Room

The Trustees of the Everett Public Libraries are pleased to announce a dedication and ribbon cutting memorial ceremony to commemorate the establishment of the Kathleen A. Donnelly Reading Room.

This event will be on Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. at the Parlin Memorial Library, 412 Broadway, Everett. Anyone interested in attending the ceremony is welcome to do so.

The dedication of the Kathleen A. Donnelly Reading Room is in honor of a former Everett resident who generously bequeathed a significant financial gift to the Everett Public Libraries at her passing.

The trustees feel privileged to recognize and to honor Kathleen’s lifelong commitment and passion to great literature, philosophy, religion, poetry, and the arts.

Her support will greatly help the Everett Public Libraries in their mission to inform, inspire, and expand access to the services to the Citizens of Everett.

Following the open house ceremony, guests will be invited to partake in refreshments provided by the library trustees and then tour the Parlin Memorial Library.