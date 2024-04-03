Everett High School Education Pathway: First-Ever Mentoring Day a Huge Success

Everett High School (EHS) received three awards following its performance of “Augusta and Noble” in the Massachusetts Educational Theatre Guild (METG) 2024 Drama Festival Finals. Recognized for their excellence in the various aspects of a theatrical production were:

• Gia Price: Excellence in Acting Award for the role of El Coyote

• Isabella Vaz, Cecia Troches Cruz, Anne Souza, Na’Tayeja Robinson, and Milton Garcia Gonzalez: Technical Excellence in Costume Design

• Milton Garcia Gonzalez, Keyly Ortega, Ace Donnelly, and Sarah Jasmin: Technical Excellence in Scenic Painting

EHS was one of 14 schools to perform in the three-day festival, held from March 21-23, 2024, at the Back Bay Events Center in Boston. It was Everett’s first appearance in the METG finals in several decades, and it concluded one of the most successful festival runs in the history of the EHS theatre program.

“Participating in the Festival Finals is a memory of a lifetime, one our students and teachers made the absolute most of,” said Superintendent William Hart. “They performed with confidence and style and showed their peers and theater educators from around the Commonwealth why they belong on the biggest stage, under the brightest lights.”

The production of “Augusta and Noble” was directed by the faculty-led team of Artistic Director Evan DeMarzo, Scenic Director Briana Pierce, Costume Director Josephine Dougan, Theatrical Advisor Britt Mitchell, and Scenic Construction Advisor Eric Pierce.

In a description of the performance of “Augusta and Noble” prepared by members of the other state finalists, the EHS actors and crew were praised for “featuring deep emotions and staying true to character and family connections” and for its “use of a detailed and versatile set to create a beautiful portrayal of folklore.”

EHS’s cast and crew included: Gabrielle DeGouveia, Gia Price, Eva Pappas, Gianna Rodriguez-Sanchez, Anthony Santizo, Kawanne Marins, Nilabhro Pal, Dannie Foster, Rebecca Louine, Sophia Melo, Ace Donnelly, Cecia Troches Cruz, Milton Garcia Gonzalez, Anne Souza, Jack Whiting, Yasmine Laabadla, Alanna O’Brien, Joao Vitor Demo, Randy Maldonado, Isabella Vaz, Na’Tayeja Robinson, Shane Fitzgibbon, Melodie Ghiraldelli, Apollo Blatt, Keyly Ortega Estrada, and Sarah Jasmin.

While the festival season is over, the EHS Theatre Co. is far from finished. Students and faculty are hard at work on a spring production of “Chicago,” set for June 6 and 7, 2024, in the EHS Center for Performing Arts.