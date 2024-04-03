DiDomenico Champions Food Security on NBC10

Special to the Independent

This past week, Senator Sal DiDomenico was invited onto NBC10 Boston with Catherine D’Amato, CEO of The Greater Boston Food Bank, to talk about what we can do as a state to fully address food insecurity. This segment on @Issue, which is on after Face the Nation, aired on Easter Sunday at 11:30am.

(Left to Right) NBC10 reporters Sue O’Connell and Matt Prichard, Catherine D’Amato (CEO of The Greater Boston Food Bank), and State Senator Sal DiDomenico in the NBC10 studio.

“Countless people across Massachusetts go hungry every day, but we have the resources to address hunger in a significant way – we just need to generate the political power to do it,” said Sal DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “I am proud to advocate for more SNAP funding, expanding investments in our emergency food assistance program, and increasing cash benefits for people in need, among many other legislative proposals, to fight this crisis. I want to thank the NBC team, including reporters Sue O’Connell and Matt Prichard, for hosting us and for focusing on one of the most pressing issues facing our Commonwealth.”