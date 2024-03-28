News Welcome Back, Councilor Hanlon by Independent Staff • March 28, 2024 • 0 Comments Former Mayor and current Councilor-at-Large John Hanlon was welcomed back to the Council Chambers following his brief absence due to an illness. Councilor Hanlon said he feels great and is happy to be at Council meetings representing all the residents of Everett. Pictured after Monday night’s Council meeting are (front row, from left), Councilor- at-Large Stephanie Smith, Councilor-at-Large John Hanlon, and Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro. Back row, from left, are Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins, Councilor- at-Large Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Councilor-at-Large Mike Marchese, Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers, Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky, City Council President Robert Van Campen, City Clerk Sergio Cornelio, Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia, Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio, and Legislative Aide Nick Saia.