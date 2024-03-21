Zamor Receives ‘Super 26’ All-State Award

Christian Zamor, a captain and two-way standout for the 2023 GBL champion Everett High School football team, was honored as an All-State player Sunday at the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston’s Annual Awards Night Sunday at the Marriott Hotel in Burlington.

The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Selection Committee named Zamor as one of the top 26 players in the state. The players were officially recognized with impressive award plaques as selectees to the Massachusetts “Super 26” All-State Team.

Gridiron Club Dinner Co-Chair Jim Kearney (left) congratulates

Everett High School senior on his selection to the Massachusetts “Super 26” All-State Football Team at the Awards Night Sunday at the Marriott Hotel in Burlington.

Zamor will be attending Bentley University, one of the top business schools in the nation. He will be continuing his football career for the Falcons who compete in the Northeast-10 Conference.

“I made the decision in early February right before Signing Day,” said Zamor. “I visited the campus, got in touch with the coaches, and decided it was the best fit for me. My buddy, Giacobbe [Ward] is a student-athlete there.”

Zamor is projected for a linebacker/safety position like the role he played on defense for the Everett High football team. “I’m looking forward to focusing on the defensive side,” he said.

Zamor praised Everett High first-year head coach Justin Flores for his leadership of the Crimson Tide. “He’s awesome. He came in and did a really great job with our team, bringing us together just after the transition. I know he has a vision for what he’s going to do with the program in the years to come. Coach Flores and I built a good relationship and I know that he’s always going to be a support system for me.”

Zamor was asked about the MIAA rating system that kept Everett High out of the state playoffs despite the Tide’s 7-1 record and undefeated 2023 GBL championship.

“You can never have a perfect system, but I think just how things went this year, some things could change, but at the end of the day you control what you can control, and I’m just grateful for the season we were able to have.”

Christian Zamor is the second member of his family to be selected to the MSCA All-State Team. His older brother, Ish Zamor, was named to the 2021 All-State team and is currently a wide receiver in the Boston College football program.