EBNHC Appoints Gioioso as Vice President of Campus Operations

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC), soon to be NeighborHealth, announced the appointment of John Gioioso, CFM, MCR as Vice President of Campus Operations. Bringing with him over 30 years of experience in the healthcare and financial asset management sectors, Gioioso will support and advance the health center’s commitment to expanding access to care and providing a patient-centered healthcare experience in its facilities. As Vice President of Campus Operations, Gioioso will be responsible for overseeing the operation of more than 20 properties owned and leased by EBNHC for patient care and administration, as well as spearheading new development and renovation projects in the communities EBNHC serves, including East Boston, Revere, Everett, and Boston’s South End. Former Vice President of Campus Operations Stephen Fraser will be instrumental in helping transition John into his new role and will continue to work closely on a part-time basis with EBNHC leadership to execute special projects across the EBNHC campus as he transitions into retirement. “With campus locations across Greater Boston, we are confident that John’s extensive knowledge and experience will help ensure that our health system provides an exceptional environment for patient care,” said EBNHC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Ryan Boxill. “We at EBNHC would also like to extend a great deal of gratitude and thanks to Stephen for his many years of service which have been invaluable in creating an environment that facilitated exceptional care to our patients.” Prior to joining EBNHC, Gioioso oversaw project management for Mass General Brigham’s Northshore Physician Group’s clinic locations. In this role, he expertly managed new development and renovations, while working with both contractors and the community to promote best-in-class standard operating construction procedures. Gioioso is also well-versed in tenant fit-ups and built environment enchantment project management from his time with commercial real estate firm Keypoint Partners. “As an East Boston native, I am excited to bring my expertise to a community so close to my heart,” said Gioioso. “I look forward to ensuring that EBNHC’s properties continue to be well-maintained and represent the best in community-based patient care.” In addition to his leadership role at EBNHC, Gioioso is an adjunct professor at Boston University and Wentworth Institute of Technology. Gioioso holds a masters’ degree from Cambridge College with a concentration in facilities management. He received his bachelor’s degree in management from Suffolk University and his associate’s degree in management from Northshore Community College. East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 120,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, EBNHC has offered access to comprehensive primary care, specialty care and emergency care for patients in the Commonwealth. In a first-of-its-kind merger in 2020, EBNHC joined forces with the South End Community Health Center and expanded services to patients who live and work in Boston’s South End and Roxbury neighborhoods. EBNHC champions innovative care models to actively bridge health equity gaps in our low-income and immigrant communities with services unique from other health care providers in our state. In addition to primary and specialty care, EBNHC operates Massachusetts’ only satellite Emergency Department, which is the fourth busiest ED in Boston and is co-located with advanced radiology, including CT scan services, same-day Behavioral Health Urgent Care and an integrated pharmacy. Today, EBNHC remains dedicated to promoting and sustaining healthy communities, families, and individuals both in and out of the exam room by providing accessible, person-centered, compassionate, and high-quality health care services.