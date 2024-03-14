Everett First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program Established

Everett Affordable Housing Coordinator Zerina Gace presented the specifics of the Everett First-Time Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance Program at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Following her informative remarks, the Council unanimously approved to accept and expend a state grant of $400,000 that will establish the program.

Gace, who was appointed to her position in January, said that 20 separate grants will be awarded for up to $20,000. A total of $300,000 will be granted to Everett residents looking to purchase homes in Everett. A total of $100,000 will be granted to Everett employees looking to purchase a home in Everett.

Gace, who works in the Planning and Development Department led by Director Matt Lattanzi, will be overseeing the application review process, determining whether candidates are income-eligible for the grants.

“The income would be between 60 and 100 percent area median income, so it’s like a working-class family,” said Lattanzi. “This is a first-time program in Everett that originated from the Office of Mayor Carlo DeMaria. We feel this program is going to do some great things for the city. Overall, it’s going to be great project.”

Council Approves Rogers’ Resolution Declaring April as Earth Month in Everett

The Council unanimously approved a resolution by Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers declaring the month of April as Earth Month in Everett.

Earth Day is celebrated nationally on April 22 to show support for the environment.

“April is time to raise awareness on environmental issues that impact everyday life in Everett,” said Rogers. “Our city faces many challenges affecting the entire community such as air-quality concerns and access to our riverfront property. We officially do a cleanup once a year on April 20. Since we don’t necessarily celebrate Earth Day on April 22 each year, designating the month of April would open opportunities to raise awareness of environmental issues in our community while allowing inclusivity beyond just one day. With this resolution, the Council recognizes that celebrating our outdoor space exceeds a single day of the year should be encompassed within daily life in Everett, especially throughout the month of April.”

Rogers requested that Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s Administration join the Council in recognizing April as Earth Month going forward.