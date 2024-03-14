Biden, Trump Top ballot in Everett

By Adam Swift There were few surprises in the Everett results for last week’s presidential primary. The Everett vote totals closely mirrored those across the state, and the nation so far, with President Joe Biden topping the Democratic primary ballot and former President Donald Trump easily taking the Republican side of the race. Of the 2,112 votes cast in the Democratic primary in the city, Biden finished with 1,431. There were 287 votes cast for no preference in the contest. Dean Phillips tallied 154 votes, while Marianne Williamson totalled 95 votes. Brian Corr ran unopposed for Democratic State Committee Man in the Third Suffolk District and tallied 1,392 votes. In a contested race, Olivia Anne Walsh topped the ballot for State Committee Woman in the district with 683 votes. Trump tallied 1,081 votes to 238 for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. All the other candidates listed on the ballot finished well behind. Incumbent Republican State Committee Man for the Third Suffolk District Todd Taylor came out ahead of John David Olds in Everett by a 609-399 margin. Regina Taylor was unopposed in the race for State Committee Woman. No preference was the preference in the handful of votes cast in the Libertarian presidential primary, coming out on top with 22 votes compared to the single digit totals for the actual candidates on the ballot. Overall, 3,517 of the city’s 22,918 registered voters cast ballots last Tuesday, for a total of 15.3 percent in Everett.