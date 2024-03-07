Pioneer Charter School Celebrates 17th Annual Science Fair

Special to the Independent

Earlier this month, the Pioneer Charter School of Science (PCSS) campuses in Everett (PCSS I), Beverly, and Saugus (PCSS II) hosted the 17th Annual Science and Engineering Fair. This year’s theme was “New Ways to Solve Problems Using Science, Technology, and Artificial Intelligence,” with over 300 students representing 175 project groups.

The Science Fair is a culmination of student work that begins at the start of the school year in August. Each year, PCSS 6-12th grade students participate in a preliminary event in December. From there, the top 40 percent of students are selected to participate in the fair. Over 50 volunteers and judges from the New England-area STEM community participated, including those from Yale, MIT Lincoln Labs, BU Biomechanics and Pulmonary Lab, and various private industries. This year’s projects included using AI to find the best brownie recipe, predicting forest fires using AI, building robots to assist with medical needs, and studying the effects of social media and technology on concentration and learning.

Each year, the Fair aims to allow students to use the scientific method or engineering design process to investigate a question or problem that interests them outside the general class curriculum. It also serves as a method for students to complete an independent research project as part of the PCSS college readiness program and assists students in developing the necessary skills in verbal and written scientific communication.

The mission of PCSS is to prepare educationally under-resourced students for today’s competitive world. Through a rigorous academic curriculum emphasizing math and science, PCSS will help students develop the academic and social skills necessary to become successful professionals and exemplary community members. Balanced by a foundation in the humanities, a character education program, career-oriented college preparation, and strong student-teacher-parent collaboration, PCSS will meet its mission.